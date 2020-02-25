CHE vs BAY Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Chelsea vs Bayern Munich Football Match

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich will eye revenge when they travel to Stamford Bridge for the 1st leg of the Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 clash against Chelsea. The last time they faced, Munich were beaten 3-4 on penalties by Chelsea in the 2011-12 UCL final and although the Bundesliga giants lifted the Champions League title very next year, that defeat to Chelsea stull rings deep. They have been in terrific form of late and are unbeaten in their last seven games. Chelsea in the same period lost to Newcastle and Manchester United, were held by Leicester City and Arsenal. But the Blues beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in terrific fashion in their previous match. Fans of Dream11 fantasy game can find all tips and team suggestions to build a strong team for CHE vs BAY last 16 clash. Chelsea Vs Bayern Munich - Live Football Score.

Olivier Giroud scored a stunner in his first league start for Chelsea this year and is expected to start ahead of the now fit Tammy Abraham. The 2012 champions will, however, miss midfielder N’Golo Kante who limped off against United with an abductor injury and is set to miss his second straight game. Wingers Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi are also out but Pedro and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are available for the Munich encounter at home. Lampard Hopeful Chelsea Underdogs Can Bite Bayern Again.

The visitors, on the other, will miss centre-back, Niklas Sule. Sule, 24, is out with a knee injury. But the form of David Alaba will give coach Hans-Dieter Flick enough confidence. Bayern’s attacking line have been in spectacular form with Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Mueller and Serge Gnabry firing in the goals. Lewandowski has scored 25 times in the Bundesliga and is joint-top scorer in Europe this season with 10 goals to his name, while Mueller has already recorded 14 assists in the league.

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Manuel Neuer (BAY) should be picked as the goalkeeping choice for this fantasy team as he is undoubtedly the best goalkeeper among those in these teams.

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Antonio Rudiger (CHE) since his return to the Chelsea line-up has been their best defender and has also contributed with goals. He should be picked alongside David Alaba (BAY) and Reece James (CHE).

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Both these teams possess some of the best midfielders in their ranks. Thiago Alcantara (BAY) is a must pick as he makes Bayern Munich midfield tick. Serge Gnabry (BAY) has contributed heavily to Bayern’s scoring streaks with 14 goals. Mason Mount (CHE), Joshua Kimmich (BAY) and Mateo Kovacic (CHE) can be picked as the other midfielders.

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – It will be an all Bayern attack with Robert Lewandowski (BAY) and Thomas Mueller (BAY) leading the forward line.

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Manuel Neuer (BAY), Reece James (CHE), Antonio Rudiger (CHE), David Alaba (BAY), Thiago Alcantara (BAY), Serge Gnabry (BAY), Joshua Kimmich (BAY), Mateo Kovacic (CHE), Mason Mount (CHE), Thomas Mueller (BAY) and Robert Lewandowski (BAY).

Robert Lewandowski (BAY) has been in fine form and is enjoying his most productive season upfront for Bayern Munich. He should be appointed the captain of this Bayern Munich teams while his teammate Serge Gnabry (BAY) should be made the vice-captain.

In their last meeting against an English team, Bayern Munich thumped Tottenham Hotspur 10-3 over two legs, seven of which came in London, in the group stages of this season’s Champions League and will to reproduce the same form against Chelsea. The Germans begin the knockout stages of 2019-20 UCL with the best goal-ratio. Both teams have faced each other four times in Europe, with those producing a high 17 goals.