Chelsea (CHE) and Real Madrid (RM) will face each other in the second leg of their Champions League 2020-21 semi-final tie. The CHE vs RM clash will be played at Stamford Bridge on May 05, 2021 (Wednesday). The sides enter into this game with the fixture currently leveled at 1-1 following the reverse tie. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create CHE vs RM, UCL 2020-21 Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Sergio Ramos, Fede Valverde & Ferland Mendy Included in Real Madrid’s 23-Member Squad For UCL 2021 Semi-Final Against Chelsea.

Real Madrid are looking to secure a first final appearance in the Champions League since their three-peat in 2017 and Zinedine Zidane is aiming to become only the fourth manager to progress from four semi-final ties in the competition. Meanwhile, Chelsea are hoping to secure their place in the UCL Final for the first time since 2012, their first and only win in the competition.

CHE vs RM, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Thibaut Courtois (RM), Ben Chilwell (CHE), Andreas Christensen (CHE), Eder Militao (RM), Ferlan Mendy (RM), Mason Mount (CHE), Christian Pulisic (CHE), Edem Hazard (RM), Luka Modric (RM), Casemiro (RM), Karim Benzema (RM).

Karim Benzema (RM) must be named as the captain of your CHE vs RM Dream11 Fantasy Team while Mason Mount (CHE) can be named as the vice-captain.

