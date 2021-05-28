Porto, May 28: Manchester City will play Chelsea in the Champions League final on Saturday and Raheem Sterling says he has always dreamt of this day and it was his ultimate goal since joining City. "I was very ambitious as a kid, always dreaming, but at the same time you would never think that you would be in a Champions League final. You would always say you would like to, but then your dreams become a reality. Since my time at this club, that has been the ultimate goal, to try to reach the final and to try and bring home the trophy.

"There is one game to go, that being a Champions League final, so you don't need much more motivation than that. It would be a massive achievement. It is a club that, since I have come here, the way they want us to go is to win the Premier League and Champions League," he told mancity.com.

"But I know that the club won't just be happy to get there. It is a club that is ambitious and growing all of the time so it would be a massive thing for the fans if we could get that first Champions League and hopefully, we can do it.

"Once you get a taste of something you want more and hopefully, we can win at the weekend and make history at this club." Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel has done really well and even beat City twice and Sterling expects a tough battle on Saturday night. "I expect a physically demanding game," he said. UEFA Euro 2020 Winner Predictions: 3 Teams Who Are Favourites to Win the European Championship.

"Chelsea is a strong team who have a lot of physically strong players. I expect a really tough test. "We have played them twice (with Tuchel as manager) and lost twice but this is a Champions League final. On the day, things are a lot different. You go into it with a clean mindset, those games that happened against them in recent times go out the window.

"It is now about focusing on winning that trophy. The only thing that can stop us are ourselves if I am honest. It is a game where I expect a difficult test, but at the same time I expect us to pull through."

