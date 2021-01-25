Chelsea parted ways with manager Frank Lampard after a poor run of results left the club mid-table in the Premier League. Inconsistent performances and the inability to conjure up positive results in big games, were the main feature of Chelsea this season as the Blues struggled to live up to the expectations after spending over £220 million during the summer transfer window. Chelsea Sack Frank Lampard, Twitterati Heartbroken With the Decision.

The sacking of Frank Lampard was a 'very difficult decision’ said the club in an official statement. The 42-year-old led Chelsea to a Champions League finish in his first year in charge but struggled during this campaign with his team failing to impress after the signing of several star players. However, there is no shortage of managers for Roman Abramovich to choose from and we take a look at possible replacements for Frank Lampard.

Thomas Tuchel

The German is one of the highly-rated managers across and is tipped as the favourite to take over the Chelsea bench. Tuchel led PSG to their first-ever Champions League final last season, along with winning the league, but was let go by the Parisian club at the start of this year. Considering that Tuchel has Bundesliga experience, he could get the best out of new arrivals Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

Massimiliano Allegri

The former Juventus manager has been out of the game since parting ways with the club in 2019. Allegri won five consecutive Serie A titles and also led the Bianconeri's to two Champions League finals. The Italian manager has been a top target for several English clubs over the years and if appointed, Chelsea will get title-winning experience with him.

Ralph Hasenhuttl

The German boss has been one of the best managers in the Premier League over the past two seasons. Hasenhuttl transformed Southampton from a relegation-threatened team to fighting for European places this season. His high-pressing style of play could bode well with Chelsea considering the type of players they have in the squad.

Julian Nagelsmann

The young German has a high reputation across Europe and is one of the most enigmatic managers at the moment. Just at 33 years of age, Nagelsmann has gained many admirers with his style of play and his tactical knowledge of the game. But it looks highly unlikely that he will leave Leipzig mid-season considering the German side are competing in the Champions League and Bundesliga.

Brendan Rodgers

The current Leicester City manager has huge admirers in Chelsea but it will be difficult to land him in the middle of the current season. Rodgers has once again converted the Foxes into title contenders as they are involved in the Premier League race this season. Rodgers had previously managed Liverpool, guiding the Reds to second place in the 2013-14 season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2021 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).