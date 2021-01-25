A while ago, Chelsea parted ways with their manager Frank Lampard after 18 months in charge. The team is placed on number nine of the Premier League 2020-21 points table. The official account of Chelsea took to social media and shared the news about Lampard being sacked. He had taken over the reins of the team in July 2019. As a player, he had made over 400 appearances for the team. Needless to say that the fans are quite disappointed with the decision. Chelsea was the fourth team to qualify for the Champions League and was beaten 2-1 in the FA Cup final by Arsenal in Lampard’s first season in charge. Chelsea Part Ways With Frank Lampard After Poor Start Leaves Club Mid-Table in Premier League.

Out of the 19 games played by Chelsea, the team has lost six matches, won eight. Their remaining games ended with a draw. “We are grateful to Frank for what he has achieved in his time as Head Coach of the Club. However, recent results and performances have not met the Club’s expectations, leaving the Club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement,” he said in a statement. Now, let’s have a look at the tweets by the fans below:

What have we done... 😭 — George Benson (@MrGeorgeBenson) January 25, 2021

Man, I still can’t believe this. — Mod (@CFCMod_) January 25, 2021

Thoughts on the decision, Chelsea fans? — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) January 25, 2021

As of now, there have been no names who could step into the shoes of Frank Lampard but it is widely reported that coach Thomas Tuchel could be one name who could step into the shoes of Lampard.

