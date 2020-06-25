Chelsea posted a moving video as a tribute to the fans for their support towards the club for all these years. Frank Lampard’s side return to Stamford Bridge for their first home Premier League game in almost four months when they host Manchester City in the league on Thursday. Ahead of the clash, Chelsea club took to twitter to pay a moving tribute to the fans for their enormous support and also urge to stay home, stay safe and support the club. The minute-long video starts with “Matchday Returns to Stamford Bridge today. But our home will be looking very different.” Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019–20: Olivier Giroud, Kevin De Bruyne and Other Players to Watch Out.

Chelsea resumed their Premier League 2019-20 campaign with a 2-1 comeback win over Aston Villa in their opening game and will be hoping for a similar result when they welcome Pep Guardiola’s City at the Bridge. In the video, the club further states “Although the fans can't be in the stadium. They will still be with us.” Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online.

Chelsea Shares Moving Video for Fans

Although you can’t be in the stadium tonight, you’ll still be with us. 💙#ThePrideOfLondon #CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/kiOcqBtJ0O — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 25, 2020

The club also announced that names of all season ticket holders will be placed for show in the stands as will be the name of supporter clubs. Some lucky fans will also be appearing on the big screens in the stadium. The video also paid tribute to the NHS and other key workers for their effort in curbing down the spread of the coronavirus and working effectively to make the Premier League return back into action.

Lampard’s team have won and lost two each of their last four home games against City. If they win today, Liverpool will clinch their first Premier League title in over three decades. The Reds need only two points to secure the league title and if City fail to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, the title will be theirs.

