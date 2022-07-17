Chelsea are reportedly in talks to sign Presnel Kimpembe from PSG this summer transfer window. The Blues have identified the Frenchman as their latest defensive reinforcement this summer after securing the services of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli. Chelsea have lost the likes of Andreas Christensen and Toni Rudiger to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.Chelsea 2-1 Club America, Friendlies: Timo Werner, Mason Mount Score in Blues' Pre-Season Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Thomas Tuchel's men had earlier identified Nathan Ake as a target but the defender is set to remain at Manchester City. According to a report in the Sun, PSG are looking at replacements for Kimpembe with the World Cup-winning defender set to join Tuchel's men ahead of the new season. The London side have reportedly lost out in the pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt, who have attracted serious interest from Bayern Munich.

Noted Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano states that Chelsea are prepared to offer a proposal in the range of €45/50m as compared to PSG's asking price of €60/65m. The Parisians believe that Kimpembe is part of their project going forward but the defender can leave if a good offer arrives.

Apart from Koulibaly, Chelsea have also signed Raheem Sterling to add strength to their attack. Omar Hutchinson has also joined Chelsea from Arsenal.

