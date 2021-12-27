Real Madrid are in search of a new right-back and have identified Chelsea star, Reece James, as the top priority and could offer former Blues star Eden Hazard as a part of a swap deal to persuade the London club to let of the English full-back. The 22-year-old footballer has been in great form this season and has been one of the important players in the squad under Thomas Tuchel. Karim Benzema Transfer News: Manchester City To Make a Move For Real Madrid Superstar.

According to a report from El Nacional, Real Madrid are looking to sign Chelsea right-back Recce James to strengthen their defensive unit and are willing to offer Eden Hazard – who spent seven years at the London club – to Blues as a part of a 'cash+player 'deal, with hopes of reducing the Englishman’s transfer fee. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: PSG Hopeful Of Striker's Stay Despite Real Madrid Interest.

It is understood that Real Madrid are looking to invest in a new right-back to offer cover to first-team starter Dani Carvajal and manager Carlo Ancelotti has specifically asked for the Chelsea defender. But this move could be complicated as the Premier League outfit are not too keen on letting go of one of their star players.

Eden Hazard moved to Real Madrid in January 2019 but since then has been unable to reach the heights of the past as lack of form and fitness issues have seen his game-time being limited. Injuries have played a huge part in the Belgium winger’s spell in Spain as he has spent most of his time on the sidelines.

Real Madrid are looking to offload the Belgian star and know that Chelsea are also keen on bringing the winger back. However, it is understood that despite Roman Abramovich’s desire to reunite Hazard with his old teammates, he does not want it to come at the expense of one of his team's star players.

