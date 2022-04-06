Timo Werner is likely to part ways with Chelsea at the end of the current season. The striker has suitors from Italy and after a disappointing couple of seasons with the Blues will be moving on. The German signed with the defending Champions League winners in 2020 but has been unable to reach the form he showed during his RB Leipzig days. Chelsea 1–4 Brentford, Premier League 2021–22, Video Highlights: Christian Eriksen Scores As Bees Pull Off Upset at Stamford Bridge.

According to a report from The Express, Timo Werner has been offered to Italian outfits Juventus and AC Milan. It is understood that the German's advisor Volker Struth travelled to Italy this week to meet with the clubs in order to discuss a potential deal for his client. Atalanta are also in the mix as the forward searches for a new club.

Chelsea paid £47.5million to RB Leipzig in 2020 for the services of the strikers but the move hasn’t worked out for either party. Werner won the Champions League with the Blues but has had difficulties adjusting to the demands of the club.

It is understood that Timo Wener’s departure could be affected by the sanctions imposed on the current Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich. However, there is optimism that the Premier League outfit will finalise new owners before the transfer window opens in the summer.

Timo Werner has had a disappointing couple of campaigns in front of the goal. In his first full year at Chelsea, the German scored 12 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions. Things were expected to improve in the second season but that isn’t the case as he has managed just seven strikes in 29 appearances this term.

