Chelsea face Ipswich Town at home in an English Premier League fixture with their eyes firmly set on making it to the Champions League next season. The top five teams from England will play Europe’s elite competition next campaign and the Blue are currently sitting at the sixth spot with 53 points from 31 games played. But with just a point or two separating teams like Aston Villa, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Chelsea - the race for Champions League qualification is heating up. Opponent Ipswich Town are 18th and have lost four out of their past five games to inch ever so closer to the drop. Chelsea versus Ipswich Towns will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 6:30 PM IST. Noni Madueke Scores Brace As Chelsea Ease Past Legia Warsaw in UEFA Europa Conference League 2024–25 Quarterfinals First Leg.

Nicolas Jackson is set to replace Christopher Nkunku in the lone striker position for Chelsea with the latter dropping to the bench. Cole Palmer will once again take his spot as the no 10 for the Blues with Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke as the wingers. Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez will make up the two-man central midfield pairing.

Arijanet Muric, Chiedozie Obgene, Wes Burns and Sammie Szmodics miss out for Ipswich Town with injuries while Conor Townsend also joins the treatment table after an injury suffered against Wolves. Omari Hutchinson will likely undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Sam Morsy and Jens Cajuste will be the two box-to-box midfielders with Nathan Broadhead and Liam Delap in the final third. EPL 2024–25 Points Table Updated: Liverpool Maintain Lead, Manchester City Climb To Fourth in Standings.

Chelsea take on Ipswich Town in Premier League 2024-25 on Friday, April 4. The Chelsea vs Ipswich Town match will be played at the Stamford Bridge and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. Fans in India can thus watch the Chelsea vs Ipswich Town live telecast on the Star Sports Network.

JioHotstar, the official OTT platform for the Star Network, will provide Premier League 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans in India on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Chelsea vs Ipswich Town live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but will need a subscription for the same. Chelsea playing at Stamford Bridge should dominate this game and secure an easy win.

