Chelsea will be in action against Leicester City this evening with the Blues looking to focus on their top four dreams. Enzo Maresca’s team defeated Southampton 4-0 in their last league fixture and followed it up with a major win against Copenhagen in the UEFA Conference League. This season has been a mixed bag for the Blues with the team lacking consistency but showing signs of revival after a disastrous campaign last season. Opponents Leicester City have lost their last four matches and are battling in the relegation zone, with a much-needed victory here. Mohamed Salah Becomes Fifth All-Time Goal Scorer in Premier League History, Matches Sergio Aguero’s Goal Tally During Liverpool vs Southampton Match.

Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, and Marc Guiu are ruled out for the contests for Chelsea due to injuries. Malo Gutso and Romeo Lavia will undergo late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Mykhailo Mudryk continues to serve his suspension. Pedro Neto is set to lead the attack with Jadon Sancho and Christopher Nkunku on the wings. Cole Palmer is the playmaker in this team, a focal point of all attacks in the final third.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is the only player missing out for Leicester City due to fitness issue. Jamie Vardy will be the lone striker up top and his record against top teams continues to be impressive. Boubakary Soumare and Wilfred Ndidi in central midfield will try and break the opposition play with Bilal El Khannouss as the no 10. Check out Chelsea vs Leicester City match details and viewing options below.

When Chelsea vs Leicester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea will play against Leicester City on matchday 28 of the Premier League 2024-25. The Chelsea vs Leicester City match will be played at Stamford Bridge and it starts at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 9. Check out Chelsea vs Leicester City viewing options below. Shaun Wright-Phillips Backs Erling Haaland To Break More Records, Compares Him to Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Leicester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches in India and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches. The Chelsea vs Leicester City live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select 1 HD and SD channels. For Chelsea vs Leicester City online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Leicester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Leicester City, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Expect a Chelsea dominance with the hosts securing a routine win.

