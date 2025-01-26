Manchester City overcame the challenge from rivals Chelsea, who gained an early lead in their Premier League 2024-25 match after a mistake from debutant Abdukodir Khusanov. However, City made a comeback, with Josko Gvardiol leveling the score. However, it was Erling Haaland who played an inspiring role, first scoring a goal and then assisting in their third and final goal of the match, to hand the defending champions a hard-fought 3-1. Erling Haaland Signs Contract Extension With Manchester City Till 2034.

Manchester City 3-1 Chelsea Scoreline

