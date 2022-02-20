Chennaiyin FC would face Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League 2021-22 encounter at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday, February 20. The match is set to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Jamshedpur FC are favourites to win this match, given their recent form. Owen Coyle's side beat defending champions Mumbai City FC in their last match and are looking to be confident with the season approaching its business end. Jamshedpur FC are currently third on the table with 28 points and a win today would take them to second, one short of leaders Hyderabad FC. ATKMB 2-2 KBFC, ISL 2021-22 Match Result

For Chennaiyin though, the story is a bit different. They are eighth with 20 points, far away from fighting for a top-four spot. The side did manage to bounce back with a 2-2 draw against Odisha FC in their last game after a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of FC Goa but they surely face an uphill task of facing an in-form Jamshedpur FC outfit. Under interim head coach Sabir Pasha, Chennaiyin FC would look to notch up their first victory since the departure of Bozidar Bandovic.

The Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. The match will take place on February 20, 2022 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

