Cristiano Ronaldo Jr and Father CR7 Explore Beautiful Madeira Island Amid Lockdown (View Post)

Cristiano Ronaldo with his Son (Photo Credits: Instagram/Cristiano Ronaldo)

Currently, the sporting world has been brought to a standstill as several competitions have been cancelled or suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sports stars are taking this opportunity to recharge their batteries and spend quality time with the families. Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is no different as he is following quarantine in his hometown of Madeira with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and kids. The striker has also been fairly active on social media sharing day-to-day activities with his fans. Cristiano Ronaldo Lets His Hair Down With his Daughter, Shares a Snap of Himself Taking a Walk (See Pic).

Cristiano is expected to return to Turin next week as Juventus has recalled all of its foreign stars, so the star man is spending the final few days in his hometown with son Ronaldo Jr. Clubs in Italy were given permission by the prime minister to resume individual training with hopes of restarting the Serie A season later in the month. ‘Home Sweet Home’, Cristiano Ronaldo Showcases Love for Hometown Madeira Island (View Post).

The 35-year-old was exploring the beautiful island of Madeira with his sin and posted a photo on his official Instagram account. ‘Discovering my island with the best company’ the Portuguese superstar captioned his post.

Even during the lockdown, the star footballer is keeping himself fit and has been sharing workout videos on his social media accounts. Cristiano will return to Juventus to join his team-mates for training but will have to spend additional two-weeks in quarantine, as a part of the standard procedure in Italy.