Cristiano Ronaldo is just done with his quarantine period after being tested from COVID-19 for the second time. CR7 has been posting selfies of himself since the past three days. In this picture, the Juventus star was seen flaunting his abs and was enjoying sunbathing. He clicked a selfie and posted the same on social media. The Juventus star has been away from action after being tested positive with COVID-19. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was in Portugal for the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 when he was detected with the disease. Post this, he flew back to Turin and had been in quarantine. Fans Miss Cristiano Ronaldo Ahead of El Clasico 2020-21, Barcelona vs Real Madrid Encounter.

The fans are quite worried about CR7 as it is said that he could miss out the match between Juventus and Barcelona which will be held on October 29, 2020. The match is expected to be an epic battle as the two stalwarts of the sport- Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would be taking on each other. But the news of the CR7 being tested positive with COVID-19 threw a wet blanket on the excitement of the fans. The social media users took to social media and shared tweets on how heartbroken they were with the news of Cristiano Ronaldo being tested positive with coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram Siiiiiiiiiii💪🏽 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Oct 24, 2020 at 9:52am PDT

A few days ago, even Lionel Messi during the interview hoped that Ronaldo gets fit to play the game. Now, Cristiano Ronaldo would be undergoing another test on Tuesday to determine his availability for the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2020 10:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).