CR7 completed yet another milestone. Ronaldo has now completed 100 goal contributions playing for Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock to put Al-Nassr in the lead against Al-Khaleej and by this he completed his 100 goal contributions for Al-Nassr. Later, the Portuguese talisman also completed his brace and led Al-Nassr to a 3-1 win. Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December 2022 and since then he has been the most consistent player for the Saudi Pro League giants. Al-Nassr have bagged only one trophy since Ronaldo joined. They currently reside in third place in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 table. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Brace in Al-Nassr's 3–1 Victory Over Al-Khaleej in Saudi Pro League 2024–25, Says 'Good Win Today' (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo Completes 100 Goal Contributions for Al-Nassr

100 contributions, one GOAT 🐐💛 pic.twitter.com/XaWlHnzEjY— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 21, 2025

