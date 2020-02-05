Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday Special: A Look at Some Best Goals by the Portuguese Footballer

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been magical on the football pitch ever since bursting on the European scene as a teenager at Manchester United. One of the greatest players to have graced the game, the Portuguese skipper has turned himself into a goal-scoring machine like no one. A host of domestic honours in England, Spain and Italy along with two titles with his national team makes him a serial winner. What separates him from the rest of the pack is his sheer desire to be the best. His teammates have often described him as someone who trains nonstop with an impeccable fitness regime. As he turns 35 on Wednesday, we take a look at some of the best goals this football legend has come up within a long and illustrious career. Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday Special: Interesting Facts About the Five-Time Ballon d’Or Winner.

Thunderbolt against FC Porto – The goal that marked Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival on the European circuit saved Manchester United from exit against FC Porto. Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-range piledriver gave Porto keeper absolutely no chance.

Backheel Against Rayo Vallecano – It is not every day a player scores a backheel goal from a corner with his back turned towards the post, but then Cristiano Ronaldo is no ordinary player. His special strike against Rayo Vallecano during his time with Real Madrid is up there with the best he has scored.

Free Kick vs Portsmouth – Cristiano Ronaldo’s free-kick technique has been unique with the player adopting the method of striking the dead ball up top to allow it to swirl. His strike against Portsmouth is the best he has ever produced from a free-kick with the lightning strike finding the top corner. Cristiano Ronaldo Named the MVP Player of the Month in Serie A 2019-20.

Brilliant Footwork vs Espanyol – Cristiano Ronaldo made a mockery of Espanyol defence as he cut back twice on his left to fire home an unstoppable strike which curled past the keeper. In this process, Ronaldo beat a total of four players including the goalkeeper.

Overhead kick against Juventus – Cristiano Ronaldo scored the greatest goal of his long and illustrious career against Juventus in a Champions League tie when he rose acrobatically to score an overhead kick against Juventus. The goal was so good, an event he rival fans stood up to applaud the genius of Ronaldo.

We hope to see more of such quality strikes from Cristiano Ronaldo in the near future as there is no stopping the great man at the moment.