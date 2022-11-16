Cristiano Ronaldo could very well be playing his final World Cyo when he represents Portugal at the quadrennial showpiece in Qatar. The 37-year-old has been one of the best performers in the history of the competition and will have hopes of winning it for the very first time in his career. As the Portuguese skipper takes the field in Qatar, he can break the following record. Portugal Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Team POR Schedule & Players to Watch Out For in Football WC.

Cristiano Ronaldo will play in the 2022 World Cup for a record-equalling fifth time and will have goal-scoring records in his sights. Portugal are drawn in Group H alongside Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea and are the favourites to advance into the next round.

Records Cristiano Ronaldo Can Break At FIFA World Cup 2022

The Portugal skipper has scored in his previous four appearances in the competition and if he manages to find the back of the net in Qatar, he will become the only player to score in five different editions of the FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo debuted in the competition in 2006 and has scored seven goals for his county so far with his first coming against Iran. The 37-year-old is only two short of the great Eusebio, who is Portugal's leading scorer at the World Cups with nine goals.

Portugal will begin their campaign against Ghana on November 24, 2022, in Doha. The 2016 European champions will then face Uruguay in Lusail before ending their group stage against South Korea in Doha.

