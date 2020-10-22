Cristiano Ronaldo might be out the action after contracting the COVID-19 virus but doesn’t seem to be low in spirit. Currently serving quarantine in Turin, Italy, the five-time Ballond’OR winner has been very active on social media and is frequently giving glimpses of his daily-life activities. Recently, the talismanic footballer, who is regarded as one of the stylish athletes going around, shared a picture in a red T-shirt in which he’s looking classy as ever. “Thursday style!” wrote Ronaldo along with an eye-wink emoji while sharing the snap. The comment section of the post got flooded in no time as fans showered recovery messages. Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19 Virus Again.

The 35-year old left the Portugal squad on October 13 after contracting the novel coronavirus. Though he hasn’t shown any symptoms, he will continue to be in isolation until he tests negative. With many significant assignments being ahead of Portugal and Juventus, Ronaldo must have been gutted after testing positive. However, the legendary footballer has kept himself going in the isolation. Not long ago, Ronaldo shared a video from his fun workout session where he’s sporting his new semi-bald hairstyle. Hence, one can expect the veteran to make a comeback with a bang. Meanwhile, let’s look at his latest picture. Cristiano Ronaldo New Look: Juventus Star Shares Workout Video From Self-Isolation.

View Pic:

View this post on Instagram Thursday style! 😉 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Oct 22, 2020 at 5:28am PDT

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been tested positive for COVID-19 again and will continue to serve quarantine for some more time. With this, fans will also not be able to witness the Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi face-off as Juventus will take the field against Barcelona on October 29 without the services of their star striker.

