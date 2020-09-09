Cristiano Ronaldo recently became the first European footballer to score 100 international goals following a brace in Portugal’s 2-0 win over Sweden in their latest UEFA Nations League 2020-21 fixture. The 35-year-old achieved the extraordinary feat by scoring a wonderful free-kick just before the half-time whistle. Following that game, world football congratulated the Portuguese striker on reaching the milestone. Cristiano Ronaldo Crosses 100 International Goals: All 41 Countries Portuguese Captain Has Scored Against.

Cristiano Ronaldo now has 101 goals for the national team in 165 appearances and is the top international goal-scorer among the active players. Only Ali Daei has managed to score more goals than the 35-year-old for their respective national teams. The retired footballer managed 109 strikes for Iran and is the only other person to reach the 100 goal mark at the international level. Here is how the football world reacted to Ronaldo's recent feat. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: International Goals Comparison As CR7 Breaches 100th-Goal Mark.

Roberto Carlos

🗣️ "100 goals, man! It's more than deserved. Wonderful career, great professional, great person. Congratulations and enjoy this moment. Keep on giving us all happiness." ❤️ @Oficial_RC3 | @Cristiano | @selecaoportugal 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/CV0YaaCWgE — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 8, 2020

Pele

Eu pensava que iríamos comemorar 100 gols hoje. Mas foram 101! Parabéns @Cristiano, por cada passo adiante em sua jornada! // I thought we were going to celebrate 100 goals today. But it was actually 101! Congratulations @Cristiano, as you reach new heights in your journey. pic.twitter.com/8XWmxDX7yE — Pelé (@Pele) September 8, 2020

Marcelo Vieira

🗣️ "My brother that football gave me, I'm so happy to be able to be here, congratulating you on 100 goals for the national team. I know what you've done for your national team and what you keep doing." ❤️ @MarceloM12 | @Cristiano | @realmadriden | @selecaoportugal 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/dNUMrJOwXQ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 8, 2020

Nani

🗣️ "It's a fantastic feat, something normal for you. For me, it gives me enormous pride to be part of your story. The story of the greatest of all time." ❤️ @luisnani | @Cristiano | @selecaoportugal 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/Sj7TBtKEIP — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 8, 2020

Rio Ferdinand

🗣️ “Some players don’t even get 100 goals in their whole career. This isn’t even about your club goals, this is just the national team. It’s crazy.” ❤️ @rioferdy5 | @Cristiano | @ManUtd | @selecaoportugal 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/22oMFbnNfb — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 8, 2020

Deco

🗣️ "100 goals, it's the landmark of only a dazzling phenomenon, a record-breaker like you. It's the milestone of a monster." ❤️ @Deco20oficial | @Cristiano | @selecaoportugal 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/eyLu5t684k — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 8, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has an impressive tally but is already hungry for more goals. ‘I managed to beat this milestone of 100 goals and now for record (109)’ the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said post-game. The Portuguese skipper has scored against 42 different countries with Lithuania, Sweden, Latvia, Luxemburg and Andorra being his favourite victims.

The 35-year-old is aloes the highest goal-scorer in Portugal’s history, scoring almost double the number of goals than his nearest computer, Pauleta, who has netted 47 goals for the national side. Ronaldo’s arch-rival Lionel Messi has 70 goals in 138 appearances for Argentina. The Portuguese star will be back to international action in October for the clash against world champions France.

