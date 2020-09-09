Cristiano Ronaldo became the first European footballer to reach the landmark of 100 goals in international football and he did it in 165 appearances. The 35-year-old achieved the feat with a wonderful free-kick against Sweden on matchday two of the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 campaign. The Juventus star is the second-highest goal scorer at international level just behind Ali Daei of Iran, who managed 109 goals for his national side. So as the Portuguese reaches yet another milestone, we take a look at all the countries he has scored against. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First European Footballer to Net 100 International Goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest active international goal-scorer and is hungry more records. Following his record-breaking night against Sweden, the Juventus star has Iranian Ali Daei in his sights. ‘I managed to beat this milestone of 100 goals and now for the record (109)’ the 35-year-old said. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored against 41 different countries in his international career, so here are all the teams Cristiano has scored against. Most International Goals in Football: Check Out Top 10 Highest Goalscorers Including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Country Goals Lithuania 7 Sweden 7 Luxemburg 5 Andorra 5 Latvia 5 Armenia 5 Netherlands 4 Estonia 4 Faroe Islands 4 Hungary 4 Northern Ireland 3 Spain 3 Russia 3 Denmark 3 Switzerland 3 Belgium 3 Cyprus 2 Saudi Arabia 2 Egypt 2 Czech Republic 2 Kazakhstan 2 Cameroon 2 Azerbaijan 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina 2 Poland 1 Slovakia 1 Ecuador 1 Morocco 1 Ghana 1 Croatia 1 Iran 1 New Zealand 1 Serbia 1 North Korea 1 Finland 1 Ukraine 1 Argentina 1 Panama 1 Wales 1 Iceland 1 Greece 1

Cristiano Ronaldo is also the highest goal-scorer in the history of Portugal, with Pauleta, the second in the list, scoring 46 times for the Selecao nation. The 35-year-old’s arch-rival Lionel Messi has scored 70 times for Argentina in 138 appearances. The Portuguese skipper is expected to be back in action for the national team in October when they take on world champions France.

