Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts New Hairstyle As Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Sets Perfect Braids for Juventus Footballer (See Pic)

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Apart from his football skills, Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his oh-so-perfect fashion. The footballer never fails to impress the fashion police as he follows the trends quite closely and is known to adapt different looks with quite an ease. Now in a recent picture cropped up on social media, Ronaldo was seen faulting his new hairstyle with braids. And who gave him that look? It was none other than his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez who clicked a selfie after giving him that look. After a long gap of about a couple of months, Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Juventus and was seen sweating it out with the team. Team Juventus shared the video of the Portugal star. Cristiano Ronaldo Sweats it Out With Team Juventus After a Break of Two Months, Bianconeri Shares Video.

After the outbreak of the coronavirus, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was stuck in Madeira where he had gone to see his ailing mother. The sporting activities all across the world had come to a halt due to the outbreak of the disease. He returned to Turin after a break of a couple of months and was in 14-day long isolation as a precautionary measure. Now let’s have a look at the picture we are talking about:

Cristiano Ronaldo's new hairstyle (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Talking about the return of Serie A, the Italian football governing body will conduct a meeting to decide the future of the tournament on May 28, 2020. The teams have returned to practice but there has been no specific date given as to when the tournament will begin. For now, the tournament has been postponed until June 14, 2020.