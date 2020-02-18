Cristiano Ronaldo Gives Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez 'Whopping Monthly Allowance' to Maintain Lavish Lifestyle: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez (Photo Credits: Instagram/@georginagio)

Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are in love. No one can doubt that. The couple always travels together with their children. Ronaldo, who plays for Juventus FC in Italy, also often shares pictures on his social media platforms with his girlfriend. The couple lives a lavish lifestyle and have been seen gifting each other expensive gifts on special occasions and a stunning report claim that Ronaldo has been giving Georgiana a monthly allowance of 80, 000 pounds to help her keep up with the rich lifestyle. The family currently live in Turin where Ronaldo plays with club Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares a 'Hot' Ice Recovery Picture! Know More About Cryotherapy, Its Benefits and Method.

Ronaldo is said to earn £28million annual salary from Juventus apart from the millions he earns through advertisements and brand promotions. And according to a report from British tabloid “The Sun” the Portuguese gives his girlfriend Georgina £80,000 allowance a month to fund the extravagant lifestyle that the couple has been maintaining. Ronaldo and Georgina have a daughter together while the couple also raises Ronaldo’s three other children from earlier relationships.

The British tabloid mentioned an Italian publication as saying that Ronaldo gives Georgina the allowance as she also looks after his sons Mateo & Cristiano jr and daughter Eva. Mateo and Eva are surrogacy children. Most recently, Georgina had gifted Ronaldo a Mercedes G-Wagon on his birthday. Georgina, who met Ronaldo in a Gucci store in Spain, is also believed to earn a hefty sum per Instagram post due to her 16.5 million followers.

Meanwhile, on the footballing world, Ronaldo will be next seen in action when Juventus host SPAL in their next Serie A match. The Portuguese superstar’s 11-match winning streak recently drew to an end after he failed to find the net in his side’s 2-0 league win over Brescia.