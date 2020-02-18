Cristiano Ronaldo Shares a 'Hot' Ice Recovery Picture! Know More About Cryotherapy, Its Benefits and Method

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares a 'Hot' Ice Recovery Picture of Himself! (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Christiano Ronaldo believes in fitness as much as he believes in his game. We keep witnessing his workout pictures and videos that inspire us to get in shape. However, it is very rare that the current Portugal national team captain shares his secret to his perfect athletic life. Well, looks like he just did reveal one of his post-workout ritual along with a super hot picture that turned up the heat on Twitter. Cristiano Ronaldo shared a picture of himself in an ice-water tub, flaunting his chiselled abs. While fans cannot keep calm, you must know that the picture is more than just about his sizzling physique. It is about the super cool ice therapy that Ronaldo believes in.

The current Portugal national team captain who has a fanbase of his own, was caught taking cold water immersion a few years ago as well and this time it is no different. The former Real Madrid striker and current Juventus striker prioritises his fitness above everything. Today in the picture Ronaldo shared, he could be seen dipped in ice water and captioned it with "Ice recovery" leaving many netizens to wonder what exactly was he doing. Cristiano Ronaldo was taking a post-workout cold water immersion, also known as cryotherapy. Let's discuss the recovery method in a little more detail.

What Is Cryotherapy?

This is considered to be one of the most sought-after therapy post heavy workouts by athletes. While it may look simple, it is a technique that needs experience. The therapy also commonly known as post-workout plunge includes taking an ice water bath post heavy workouts. It is said to have tonnes of health benefits. The cold water immersion or cryotherapy helps you recover faster and keeps muscle pain at bay. It also helps get rid of any kind of soreness after intense training sessions.

The therapy doesn't always include cold water but many athletes even opt for contrast water therapy where they alternately plunge in cold water and warmer water to get a similar effect. Most of the times, runners, football players and people who do heavy workouts, try this out!

Benefits of Cryotherapy

Ice bath gives immediate relief from pain as is believed to constrict blood vessels.

It is known to detox the affected tissue of waste products, like lactic acid.

A decrease in metabolic activity.

Reduces swelling and tissue breakdown

Beneficial for fighting migraine symptoms.

Calms nerve irritation

Elevates mood

Reduces arthritic pain

Known to help treats atopic dermatitis and other skin conditions.

Right Method To Perform Cryotherapy:

Several studies have found that patients who have undergone cold water bath therapy were found to have significantly increased levels of white blood cells, which are helpful in reducing diseases. It is said that when cold water hits the skin, blood from the inner parts of the body reaches the upper surface of the skin due to the spreading of the capillaries on the surface and makes us feel warm. However, if you are pregnant or on periods you might want to avoid this and for men, cold water plunge immediately after sex is not advised.