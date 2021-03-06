Juventus is all set to pit their wits against Lazio at the Juventus Stadium in Turin. Ahead of the Serie A 2020-21 match, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team declared the 23-member squad and obviously the former Manchester United player is obviously a part of the team. The 23-member squad has witnessed the return of Arthur Melo and Juan Cuadrado in the squad. The home team is placed on number three of Serie A points table with 49 points in their kitty. The team is 10 points away from being in the number one position. Juventus vs Lazio Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: Watch Free Live Telecast of Serie A 2020–21 on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Chances for Juventus extending their winning streak for the Serie A title. For now, its quite a distant dream for Juventus winning the Serie A points table. Lazio's performance this season has also spiralled down badly. The team is placed on number seven. The team has so far won 13 matches and lost seven games. Four of their games ended up with a draw. Inter Milan is placed on number one of the points table with 59 points.

Now, let's have a look at the squad declared by Juventus:

Check out the predicting XI for both teams below:

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Demiral, De Ligt, Sandro; Chiesa, Rabiot, Ramsey, McKennie; Morata, Ronaldo

Lazio: Reina; Patric, Parolo, Acerbi; Marusic, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Alberto, Lulic; Correa, Immobile

The home team will step on to the field with a formation of 4-4-2 and Lazio could be lined up with a 3-5-2 formation. The match will begin at 1.45 AM. Stay tuned to the page for more updates on the match.

