Juventus will be looking to get closer to Inter Milan in the Italian Serie A when they take on Lazio at the Allianz Arena. The Bianconeri are currently third in the standings with 49 points from 24 games, a staggering 10 points short of league leaders Inter Milan. Juventus’ inconsistency has a lot to do with their dismal league campaign as time and again they have dropped points against far inferior teams. Andrea Pirlo’s squad lacks depth particularly in midfield while constant injuries to star defenders has certainly not helped the cause either. Seventh-placed Lazio come into the match on the back of a defeat but they are an unpredictable outfit with some big wins against Juventus in the recent past. Juventus 3-0 Spezia, Serie A 2020-21 Goal Video Highlights.

Paulo Dybala, Arthur Melo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Juan Cuadrado continue to miss games for Juventus due to their long-standing fitness issues. The loss of these first-team stars has prevented the side from pushing aggressively in the title charge. Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata have linked up well as a front two but need the service from Aaron Ramsey and Adrian Rabiot to be on a better standard. Rodrigo Bentancur is in quarantine following a positive COVID test and his calmness in the middle of the park will certainly be missed. Juventus Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Lazio are missing three key players in Manuel Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Stefan Radu for the Juventus tie. Marco Parolo is in line to start in a back three for the visitors with Lucas Leiva protecting the backline as a central defensive midfielder. Serial goalscorer Ciro Immobile is a threat for the Juventus backline as he can score with even the most difficult of chances.

When is Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Juventus vs Lazio match in Serie A 2020-21 will take place on March 07, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Juventus Stadium and it is scheduled to begin at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the Juventus vs Lazio match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels to catch the live-action of clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans unable to watch the game live on television can follow the game online. SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the Juventus vs Lazio match. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2020-21 matches. A tough game for Juventus but considering they are playing at home, the Bianconeri should just about manage all three points.

