Portugal national football team captain and Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo recently sat down with British broadcaster and TV personality Piers Morgan for an explosive tell-all interview. While the news of his tumultuous relationship with Premier League club Manchester United sent shockwaves online, Ronaldo also revealed several heartbreaking moments of his life lately. The 37-year-old said he keeps the ashes of his newborn son and that his death has been the worst moment of his life since his father died in 2005. Cristiano Ronaldo Interview: Five Shocking Revelations Made by Portugal Star in Explosive Conversation With Piers Morgan.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez announced expecting a pair of twins - a girl and a boy in December 2021. However, in April of this year, the couple broke the news about the birth of their daughter and that their baby son could not make it. They announced it by writing, "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness." It was one of the most heartbreaking and testing moments of their lives.

Cristiano, in the TalkTV interview with Piers, said, “[My son’s] ashes are with me, like my Daddy, they are here in the house. It is something that I want to hold for the rest of my life and not throw to the ocean or to the sea,” said Ronaldo, whose father died in 2005.

“I keep [them] with me. They are next to my dad. I have a small church downstairs, a chapel, and I keep my daddy and my son there.”

"That moment was probably the most difficult moment that I have in my life." Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about the devastating death of his baby son, telling Piers Morgan: "We don't understand why it happened to us."@cristiano | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/tOba0WJpBf — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 15, 2022

Ronaldo, the father of five children, explained how he struggled to cope with the situation that saw him simultaneously mourn his son’s death and celebrate the birth of his newborn daughter. “It’s crazy. I tried to explain sometimes to my family and even my close friends. I say, ‘I never felt to be happy and sad in the same moment.’ I never felt. It is hard to explain,” Ronaldo said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

“It’s so difficult. It’s – you don’t know if you cry or you don’t know if you smile. Because it’s something that you don’t know how to react. You don’t know what to do, to be honest,” he said.

“Probably the worst moments that I passed through my life, since my father died,” he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2022 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).