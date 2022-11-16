Cristiano Ronaldo opened up on the death of his baby son in the interview with Piers Morgan, which has gone viral. When asked about how was that time for him, the Portugal star said, "It is probably the worst moment of my life that I passed through, since my father died..."We don't understand why it happened to us." Ronaldo had partner Georgina Rodriguez made the heartbreaking announcement in April earlier this year when the couple also revealed that they were parents to a baby girl as well. He had taken some time off from football.

Cristiano Ronaldo Opens up On Death of Baby Son:

"That moment was probably the most difficult moment that I have in my life." Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about the devastating death of his baby son, telling Piers Morgan: "We don't understand why it happened to us."@cristiano | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/tOba0WJpBf — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 15, 2022

