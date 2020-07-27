Juventus secured their ninth straight and overall 36th Serie A title following the 2-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium. However, it was a mixed night at the office for Bianconeri star Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored the opening goals of the game but missed a penalty in the dying moments of the match, which could be crucial in the final standings for the European Golden Boot. Juventus Secure Ninth Straight Serie A Title Following 2–0 Over Sampdoria (Watch Goal Highlights).

Maurizio Sarri’s men had to endure a tough campaign but his team stepped up when needed to land yet another league title. No other player has been more influential in this run towards the domestic glory, more than Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted his 31st Serie A goal against Sampdoria. But the five-time Ballon d’Or winner missed an opportunity to add to his tally as he was unable to convert from 12 yards. Cristiano Ronaldo Dedicates Serie A 2019–20 Title to Juventus Fans Suffering During Coronavirus Pandemic (See Post).

This is the first time this season that the 35-year-old had missed a spot-kick for the record Italian champions, converting his previous 12 consecutive penalties. This miss means that the Portuguese lost further groan of Ciro Immobile in the top-scorer race and his fans are worried that it might cost him his fifth Golden Boot award.

Penalty Miss

Golden Boot Race

Ronaldo thinking about his missed penalty which might cost him a golden boot while his fellow Juventus mates are celebratingpic.twitter.com/9A5DmhMOtG — ً (@xOluwaseyi) July 26, 2020

Disadvantage Ronaldo

I can’t believe Ronaldo missed that penalty today, that could have cost him the golden boot 😭 — HRaz7 🇵🇰 (@HSRaz7) July 26, 2020

Behind Immobile

Immobile scored 3 goal and Ronaldo missed a penalty😏😒 — low key🌚 (@sirmuhd) July 26, 2020

Thinking About Missed Penalty

Juventus won, but deep inside Ronaldo must be thinking about the missed penalty. #GoatThings #JuveSamp — WAZZA (@IamPipita) July 26, 2020

Ronaldo Right Now

Ronaldo after winning his second Serie A title but missed a penalty pic.twitter.com/teF0ZU4pK8 — UKA (@ThePoltergeyst) July 26, 2020

However, Cristiano Ronaldo was happy with the win as he took to social media to celebrate then title win, which he dedicated to Juventus fans. ‘Done! Champions of Italy, Delighted for the second consecutive championship and to continue building the history of this great and splendid club. This title is dedicated to all Juve fans, in particular to those who have suffered and are suffering from the pandemic,’ said Ronaldo.

The 35-year-old will now shift his attention to the Champions League where he would be focusing on overturning the 1-0 deficit after the first-leg defeat to Lyon in the Round of 16. Cristiano Ronaldo will be eager to get back on the European stage once again and lead his team to yet another title.

