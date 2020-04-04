Cristiano Ronaldo OR Lionel Messi, Brazilian Legend Ricardo Kaka Picks His Favourite Between Two Greats

Lionel Messi, Ricardo Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the greatest footballers of their generation. And fans have divided opinions on who they think is the better among the two. Several football players and pundits over the years have picked their favourite between the two behemoths and the latest to choose the better player is former Real Madrid man Ricardo Kaka. When asked to pick between the two giants, the world cup winner selected Lionel Messi despite playing with the current Juventus attacker at Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo Beats Lionel Messi, Fans in Spain Give Their Verdict for the Greatest Footballer of All-Time.

The former Brazil international hosted a Q&A session on Instagram Live for FIFA and when asked to pick a favourite between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricardo Kaka leaned towards the current Barcelona captain and labelled him as a ‘genius’. ‘I played with Cristiano and he's really amazing, but I'll go with Messi,’ said the AC Milan legend. Delhi Capitals Captain Shreyas Iyer Picks His Favourite Between Messi and Ronaldo.

‘He's a genius, a pure talent. The way he plays is incredible.’ The Brazilian added. Ricardo Kaka heaped high praise of the Argentine but also said that his arch-rival Cristiano is one of the best in the world. ‘Cristiano is a machine. It's not just the way he's strong, powerful and fast; he's strong mentally. He always wants to win and play. To be the best. For me, that's the most incredible thing he has.’ Kaka said.

The world cup winner further added that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are undoubtedly two of the five best players in the history of the game. ‘In the history of sport, they [Messi and Cristiano] are definitely in the top five. We are very lucky to have been able to see both of them.’