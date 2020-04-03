Cristiano Ronaldo Beats Lionel Messi, Fans in Spain Give Their Verdict for the Greatest Footballer of All-Time

Cristiano Ronaldo aur Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Ever since the two footballers, i.e Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have started playing. Football pundits, journalists, fans and others have had this debate for donkey's years now but none of them has come to a conclusion on who among the two is the ultimate GOAT. But the fans in Spain have made their choices and have voted the Juventus forward as the best player of all time. With this, he has beaten his arch-rival, Lionel Messi, as the Juventus star gets eight per cent more votes than Lionel Messi.

So the voting was conducted by a Spanish outlet called Marca. They set up World Cup voting as they allowed the fans to give their verdict. The round of 16 had names like Lionel Messi was put against Ferenc Puskas and the Barcelona captain won hands down with 78 per cent votes. Alfredo DI Stefano was set against Eusebio where the Argentine player won with 83 per cent votes. Check out the other names below:

Franz Beckenbauer (17%) vs (83%) Ronaldo

Michel Platini (8%) vs (92%) Pele

Diego Maradona (60%) vs (40%) Ronaldinho

Lev Yashin (8%) vs (92%) Johan Cruyff

Zinedine Zidane (82%) vs (18%) George Best

Paolo Maldini (27%) vs (73%) – Cristiano Ronaldo

Quarterfinals

Lionel Messi (70%) vs (30%) Alfredo Di Stefano

Ronaldo (53%) vs (47%) Pele

Diego Maradona (67%) vs (33%) Johan Cryuff

Zinedine Zidane (44%) vs (56%) Cristiano Ronaldo

Semi-finals

Lionel Messi (52%) vs (48%) Ronaldo

Diego Maradona (41%) vs (59%) Cristiano Ronaldo

The finals had Ronaldo locking horns with Messi where the Juventus star got 54 per cent votes and the remaining 46 per cent went to Messi. Talking about the rivalry between the two players, Lionel Messi had spoken about the same recently and said that this will go on forever.