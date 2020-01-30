Cristiano Ronaldo Plays Jenga With CR7 Junior & Georgina Rodriguez, Juventus Star Wins the Game (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo plays Jenga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s team Juventus will take on Fiorentina on February 2, 2020. But before the Serie A 2019-20 game, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is seen spending time with his family and was seen playing Jenga with his son CR7 Junior and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was seen winning the game whereas, CR7 Junior also successfully removed a block. But when it was Georgina’s turn, she couldn’t remove the block and instead, the stack collapsed. The video of the game was shared on CR7’s page. Cristiano Ronaldo Has 200 Million Instagram Followers: CR7’s 10 Posts With Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez, Kids, Trophies & More Will Make You Want to Follow Him Too!

Cristiano Ronaldo was seen celebrating after he won the game. Earlier today, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, was in the news for becoming the first player to have 200 million social media users. Ronaldo put up a video thanking his fans for the same. For now, check out the video of CR7 playing Jenga with his family.

View this post on Instagram And the winner is...CR7&Jnr ssiiiiiimmmm 💪🏻😊 @georginagio 🤷🏻‍♂🤣 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jan 28, 2020 at 12:34pm PST

Talking about Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in a killer of a form since the start of the year. In the last eight outings, CR7 has scored 11 goals. The former Real Madrid striker would want to continue with his form for the upcoming match as well. Talking about Juventus, the team is placed on number one spot of the Serie A 2019-20 points table with 51 points. The team has lost a couple of matches out of 21. The Bianconeri has won 16 games facing three draws.