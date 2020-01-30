Cristiano Ronaldo Has 200 Million Instagram Followers: CR7’s 10 Posts With Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez, Kids, Trophies & More Will Make You Want to Follow Him Too!

Cristiano Ronaldo recently became the first person to reach 200 million followers mark on Instagram. After overtaking Selena Gomez in October 2018, as the most followed person on the micro-blogging site, Cristiano has reached this milestone beating some noteworthy celebrities which include the like of Ariana Grande, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Lionel Messi. His tally of 200M followers is only bettered by the social media website itself with 330 million followers. We take a look at some of the posts that makes Cristiano the most followed celebrity on the planet. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Person to Reach 200 Million Instagram Followers, Shares Video to Thank His Fans.
The Juventus forward is very much active on social media and regularly updates his fans about the day-to-day activities on the micro-blogging site. Cristiano’s popularity on Instagram can be judged by the fact that the former Real Madrid man has seven posts in the top 20 of the ‘most-liked Instagram posts’ of all time. Only Kylie Jenner matches this feat as the reality TV star also has seven posts on the list. Cristiano Ronaldo First Person to Reach 200 Million Followers, Here’s List of Top-10 Most Followed Accounts on Instagram.
Here Are Some fo His Best Posts
Family Man
Workout
View this post on Instagram
Couple Goals
The Best
A True Inspiration
View this post on Instagram
It was a pleasure to meet you @ali_amir_happy 😀🙌🏻 A truly inspiration 💪🏻🙏
Nation's League Champion
View this post on Instagram
What an unforgettable season! New experiences, gigantic club, exciting city, broken records and three more titles! I have to thank all of Juventus fans for the wonderfull way I was welcomed in Italy! You’re a very important part of our victories! Thanks to all my fans around the world and particularly to the portuguese people that helped us reach another historical win for Portugal! You’ll allways have a special place in my heart! Personaly, I’ll never forget the great moments and new record-breaking achievments I’ve had so far in 2019: - Italian Supercup winning goal; - Serie A win, Best Player and 21 goals; - Nations League win and hat-trick; - First Player to reach 100 wins and 125 goals in Champions League; - First Player to win 10 UEFA titles; - First Player to score in all National Teams final stages: FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Cup, FIFA Confederations Cup and UEFA Nations League; - First Player to score in 10 consecutive National Teams final stages from 2004 to 2019; See you soon! Together we’ll keep fighting for new and amazing conquests! I’m counting on you! 🇵🇹🇮🇹🌍 🤜🏻🤛🏻🙌🏻💪🏻
Hero of Madeira
Like Father, Like Son
View this post on Instagram
The Legend Reurns
View this post on Instagram
Five-Time
The Juventus star man also shared a video on his official account thanking his fans and followers for sharing this incredible journey with him. According to a recent study, Cristiano earns around 900,000 euros for every single sponsored posts he makes that makes his income roughly around 48 million euros per year which is more than what he earns at his current club Juventus (34 million euros). The Juventus star man is also the most liked (122.3 million) and the most followed (124.4 million) athlete on Facebook as well.