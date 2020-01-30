Cristiano Ronaldo Has 200 Million Instagram Followers: CR7’s 10 Posts With Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez, Kids, Trophies & More Will Make You Want to Follow Him Too!

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram Posts (Photo Credits: Instagram/Cristiano Ronaldo)

Cristiano Ronaldo recently became the first person to reach 200 million followers mark on Instagram. After overtaking Selena Gomez in October 2018, as the most followed person on the micro-blogging site, Cristiano has reached this milestone beating some noteworthy celebrities which include the like of Ariana Grande, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Lionel Messi. His tally of 200M followers is only bettered by the social media website itself with 330 million followers. We take a look at some of the posts that makes Cristiano the most followed celebrity on the planet. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Person to Reach 200 Million Instagram Followers, Shares Video to Thank His Fans.

The Juventus forward is very much active on social media and regularly updates his fans about the day-to-day activities on the micro-blogging site. Cristiano’s popularity on Instagram can be judged by the fact that the former Real Madrid man has seven posts in the top 20 of the ‘most-liked Instagram posts’ of all time. Only Kylie Jenner matches this feat as the reality TV star also has seven posts on the list. Cristiano Ronaldo First Person to Reach 200 Million Followers, Here’s List of Top-10 Most Followed Accounts on Instagram.

Here Are Some fo His Best Posts

Family Man

Workout

View this post on Instagram Morning Workout💪🏼 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jan 8, 2020 at 4:09am PST

Couple Goals

The Best

A True Inspiration

Nation's League Champion

Hero of Madeira

Like Father, Like Son

View this post on Instagram Estilo 👌 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jan 9, 2019 at 10:32am PST

The Legend Reurns

View this post on Instagram Thanks for the warm welcome. Always feel at home here. A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Oct 22, 2018 at 12:58pm PDT

Five-Time

The Juventus star man also shared a video on his official account thanking his fans and followers for sharing this incredible journey with him. According to a recent study, Cristiano earns around 900,000 euros for every single sponsored posts he makes that makes his income roughly around 48 million euros per year which is more than what he earns at his current club Juventus (34 million euros). The Juventus star man is also the most liked (122.3 million) and the most followed (124.4 million) athlete on Facebook as well.