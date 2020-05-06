Cristiano Ronaldo Portrait by Fateme Hamami Nasrabadi, Physically Challenged Iranian Artist, is Amazing! (See Pics)

Fateme Hamami Nasrabadi, Physically Challenged Iranian Artist Draws an Amazing Portrait of Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

What can you say about a woman who has 85 per cent of her body paralysed, but yet paints breathtaking portraits using her feet? Yes! Here’s an Iranian woman named Fateme Hamami Nasrabadi who has 85 per cent of her body paralysed who drew the portrait of Cristiano Ronaldo and impressed everyone with her skills. The 30-year-old woman uses her toes to paint and has been extremely passionate about her craft. She has been practising the art since the age of 16 and has been a pro at it by now. Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Italy as Serie A Moves Towards Resumption.

By now, she had drawn a number of portraits which also includes celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Selena Gomez and several others. She drew the painting of the star footballer in March last year and was extremely hopeful that CR7 will surely have look at her painting. However, the videos and pictures of her snaps just started going viral since the last few days and many netizens noticed the painting featuring the star footballer and thus have tagged Ronaldo. You too can check out the video below:

During an interview, she said that La Liga also had appreciated her craft by sending her a Real T-shirt. “My interest in football made me draw portraits of famous world football players, including Ronaldo and Messi. My friends helped me send a photo of the portraits to La Liga. La Liga appreciated this and sent me a Real T-shirt,” she had said.