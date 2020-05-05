Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Italy as Serie A Moves Towards Resumption

Cristiano Ronaldo (Phto Credits: Twitter)

Turin, May 5: Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Juventus, has returned to Italy after being locked down in his native Portugal for almost two months amid coronavirus pandemic. As per media reports in Italy, the star forward landed in Turin airport late last night in his private jet from the Portuguese island of Madeira. The 35-year old will now spend two weeks in quarantine.

Serie A sides have returned to individual training on Monday with Juventus recalling their 10 overseas players. It is hoped that Serie A fixtures could resume between May 27 and June 2 -- with an end date for the season of early August. However, no formal date has been announced for the resumption of the league, even before empty stands.

Italy was the first European country to be hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and Serie A has been suspended since March 9. Juventus are currently at the top and every team has at least 12 games left to play.

Ronaldo was part of Juventus's last Serie A game, a 2-0 victory over Inter Milan behind closed doors at the Allianz Stadium on March 8. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward returned to Madeira after the Inter match to be by her mother Dolores' side as she had suffered a stroke.