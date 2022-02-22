In what can be termed a fresh development in the Cristiano Ronaldo-Kathryn Mayorga case, reports have emerged that claim that the Portugal star is trying to stop witness statements from being released. The reason for this is apparently that it would put those involved at a "significant risk of harassment". Ronaldo allegedly had raped Mayorga in Las Vegas in 2009, a claim which he has denied. Medical reports, CCTV footages and statements, among other things, reportedly is what constitute the files, whose release the star footballer is trying to block. Cristiano Ronaldo Goes 'Siiiuuu' After Getting 400 Million Followers on Instagram, Thanks Fans for the Support (Watch Video)

Ronaldo's team of lawyers, according to reports from the Sun, believe that these files, if disclosed, would put the ones related to this case, at risk. The Manchester United star's legal team reportedly filed a submission on February 8, according to the Mirror, which stated, "The persons named in LVMPD’s file, as well as those who provided information contained therein, have a strong interest in 'not being associated unwarrantedly with alleged criminal activity."

It added, "Disclosure of any portion of LVMPD’s file would certainly infringe upon those privacy interests and result in undeserved embarrassment and potentially serious reputational harm." They also said that most of the information that are there in these files were taken from a website called Football Leaks.

