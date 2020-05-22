Cristiano Ronaldo Revisits Manchester United's UEFA Champions League 2007-2008 Title Win Over Chelsea (See Pic)

during the UEFA Champions League Final match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Luzhniki Stadium on May 21, 2008 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo Credits: Getty)

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a memorable stint with Manchester United when he represented the Red Devils. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had played at the Old Trafford from 2007-08. He had been transferred from Sporting CP and tasted his first major win with the Red Devils when they won the UEFA Champions League back in 2007-2008 over Chelsea. Needless to say, that has been one of his most special wins which have been cherished by the Portugal star and thus CR7 posted a picture of himself holding the coveted trophy. Cristiano Ronaldo Spends Quality Time With Family After a Gruelling Practice Session (See Pic).

This picture which dated to May 21, 2008, was shared on Ronaldo’s Instagram story. Talking about the game which was played at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, the match when down the live wire and the Red Devils won on penalties 6-5 after the match being levelled 1-1. With this walked away with the cup. This on the 12th anniversary of the Red Devils’ winning the Champions League, Ronaldo posted a picture of the team winning the trophy and captioned it, "12 years ago." Check out the snap below:

The former Manchester United player had played a vital role in by guiding the team by scoring 42 goals across all competitions. He thus went on to bag all the major accolades including the Ballon d'Or, Golden Boot, European Golden Shoe, PFA Players' Player of the Year award that season. He is still touted to be one of the best players for Manchester United so many years later.