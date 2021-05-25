Looking back at what has been a difficult year with Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo further added fuel his current transfer rumours in a long Instagram post on Tuesday where he talked about conceding the Scudetto to Inter and achieving a host of personal records. Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus and it all gathered more heat when the star forward was benched in Juventus' final Serie A 2020-2021 encounter against Bologna, which they won to ensure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Diminishing Role at Juventus a Indication That Bianconeri Are Preparing for Life After Portuguese Star

Despite Juventus making it to Europe's elite competition for the next season, Ronaldo's post hints at the fact that he might just be ready to leave the Turin-based club and opt for a spell elsewhere.

Ronaldo's post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

The 36-year old also spoke about how happy he was to have made a mark in the countries he has played club football in.

"So, I'm very proud with this fact that has been widely replicated in recent days: Champion in England, Spain and Italy; Cup winner in England, Spain and Italy; Super Cup winner in England, Spain and Italy; Best Player in England, Spain and Italy; Best Scorer in England, Spain and Italy; Over 100 goals for a club in England, Spain and Italy," he wrote. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Only Player to Finish as Top Scorer for a Season in Serie A, La Liga, and English Premier League

However, while signing off, he thanked everyone for their contributions in his 'journey' so far. Only time would tell what this means--whether it is a casual post or him waving goodbye to Juventus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2021 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).