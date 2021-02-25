Cristiano Ronaldo is spending some quality time with his family ahead of Juventus’ three successive Serie A fixtures. Ronaldo, who recently returned to scoring goals after going three matches without one, shared a lovely family photo with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his four children. Ronaldo’s goal against Crotone took his Serie A goal tally to 18 this season. He is already one goal clear of next best Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku. Ronaldo has been taking time-out to spend quality time with his children and girlfriend and had also gone on a short holiday trip with them recently. Nude Georgina Rodriguez Covered Only by a Handbag Sizzles Instagram! Check out Super HOT Pic of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend To Have Your Screens Blessed.

Ronaldo shared a cute family picture and captioned it “Precious moments!” In the pic, Ronaldo, Georgina and his four kids can be seen sitting at a family table. Ronaldo and Georgina have a daughter together. Their daughter Alana Martina was born on November 12, 2017. Ronaldo also has three other children. Take a look at the family picture he shared on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Named in Champions League Greatest XI Picked by Fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo Spends Time With Family

Ronaldo broke his three-match goalless run with a brace against Crotone. Ronaldo's last goal before the double against the bottom-placed Crotone came against Roma. He had failed to score in his last three games, none of which Juventus won, before the match against Crotone. They played a goalless draw against Inter Milan and were then beaten by Napoli and FC Porto in successive games. The defeat to Porto came in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

