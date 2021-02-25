Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are indeed the best players of this generation and even the two are in their 30s yet they seem unstoppable. Let’s admit it, even the fans also can’t get enough of them. Now here was a drill by BBC where they had asked the fans to vote for the greatest XI for the Champions League. Once again the fans happened to pick both players in the team. The other names that included in the playing XI were Gianluigi Buffon who was obviously voted as the goalkeeper of the team. The other names included Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos, Paolo Maldini, Roberto Carlos and others. Lionel Messi’s Brace Leads Barcelona to a 3-0 Win over Elche in La Liga 2021, Watch Goal Highlights.

Cristiano Ronaldo was included in 90 per cent of the teams whereas, Lionel Messi in 88 per cent of them. Ronaldo has been in the form of his life as she recently surpassed Romelu Lukaku to become the highest goal-scorer in the Serie A 2020-21. Whereas, Lionel Messi scored a brace last night against Elche and become the highest goal-scorer in the La Liga 200-21. Both the stalwarts have scored 18 goals in their respective leagues. Now, let’s have a look at the playing XI below:

GK - Gianluigi Buffon (32%)

RB - Dani Alves (40%)

CB - Paolo Maldini (73%)

CB - Sergio Ramos (52%)

LB - Roberto Carlos (40%)

CM - Zinedine Zidane (63%)

CM - Xavi Hernandez (40%)

CM - Andres Iniesta (53%)

RW - Lionel Messi (88%)

ST - Thierry Henry (26%)

LW - Cristiano Ronaldo (90%)

Here is the picture of the playing XI:

Greatest Playing XI voted by fans (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Even last night after Lionel Messi scored a brace a few fans have been praising the two stalwarts as they look unstoppable even in their 30s. What do you think about this playing XI?

