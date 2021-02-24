In a sexy post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, she is seen covered by nothing but a handbag leaving Instagram sizzling and tempted. Featuring on the front cover of the Spanish magazine InStyle, the Spanish beauty posed nude for the latest issue except covered only by a handbag to take things up a notch. "You make everything easier for me, that's a pleasure," said Georgina Rodríguez during the photo session. Having just arrived from Turin, where she usually lives, she showed us that posing for the camera is more than good for her," says the InStyle article. Just a few weeks ago, Cristiano Ronaldo’s hot girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez had stripped down to sexy lingerie for a raunchy ad campaign and the video had gone viral.

The super sexy girlfriend of Juventus' star forward, Cristiano Ronaldo is extremely popular on Instagram boasts of an Instagram followers of 23.8 million people which is only growing. She has also shared many romantic couple pics with Cristiano Ronaldo and adorable family vacation photos as well and they are as amazing as her solos.

Nude Georgina Rodriguez Covered Only by a Handbag Sizzles Instagram. View Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Ronaldo and Georgina recently shared some amazing pics from Dubai as well and they are every bit mesmerising. Georgina could be seen soaking up some vitamin D as she hit the Dubai beach. She was captured enjoying jet skiing as well. Georgina and Ronaldo have two-year-old daughter Alana together and are raising his other three children - surrogate twins Eva and Mateo, three, and ten-year-old Cristiano Jr.

The Buenos Aires-born Georgina rose to celebrity status on social media after she began dating Ronaldo in 2016. She gave birth to a daughter, Alana Martina, the couple’s first child in 2017. Georgina Rodriguez is also the mother figure to Cristiano’s other kids - Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

