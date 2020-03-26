Cristiano Ronaldo Slammed by Former Juventus President Giovanni Cobolli Gigli for Leaving Italy Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has gone to Portugal to meet his mother who had suffered from a heatstroke earlier this month. CR7 who was in Italy undergoing quarantine when Juventus gave him permission to travel to Portugal. However, his mother is fine now and has been in good shape. But CR7 is still in Portugal after Italy has gone under lockdown due to the menace of coronavirus. Now, this hasn’t gone down well with former Juventus President Giovanni Cobolli and he has lashed out at the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. During an interview, he said that things had gone difficult for the Bianconeri after CR7 left. The former Juventus manager said this during an interview with a leading sports website. List of Sports Personalities Who Have Contributed Towards Coronavirus Relief Fund: Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Federer, Ganguly and Others Come Forward in Fight Against COVID-19.

“He said he was going to Portugal for his mother, but now it seems like he just takes photos in the pool. When an exception was made for him, the situation became tough and others wanted to leave. It should not have been like this. Everyone should have been quarantined,” he said. The former Juventus president also said that he will have to be quarantined for 14 days more after he comes back to Italy.

A few days ago, Cristiano Ronaldo had been criticised for his snap against the pool as the fans asked him to stay indoors. He also made a donation of one million dollars as he joined hands with his manager Jorge Mendes. With this, he funded a couple of ICU's to the hospital in Portugal.