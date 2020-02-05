Cristiano Ronaldo Spends his 35th Birthday by Sweating it Out at the Juventus Stadium (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram: Cristiano Ronaldo)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 35th birthday today. While one might have thought that he would have spent his birthday with pomp, but the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was instead sweating it out in the nets alongside his teammates. He was seen performing fitness drills in the nets and the official account of Juventus shared the video of the same on their social media account. A few of his teammates also took to social media and posted tweets to wish the Juventus star. Ronaldo has been in a killer of a form. Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: 5 Times Juventus Star Impressed us With his Humane Gestures (Watch Video).

With the two goals netted against Fiorentina, the former Real Madrid player reach the 50 goal mark for the club in all competitions. With the goals, he also kept up his goal-scoring spree for the last nine games. A while ago we told you the team Juventus also took to social media and shared a short clip of the best goals for the club. For now, check out the videos posted by the team.

A few of his Juventus teammates also wished Ronaldo on his birthday. Check out the tweets below:

Talking about Juventus, the team will be next hosted by Verona on February 9, 2020. The Bianconneri stands on number one of the Serie A 2019-20 points table. The team has so far won 17 games out of 22 and lost three. The remaining games ended with a draw. Inter Milan stands on number two with 51 points in their kitty.