Cristiano Ronaldo has been letting his hair down after a gruelling session in the Champions League 2019-20. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner and was seen spending time with Georgina Rodriguez and the Italian beauty spend the pictures of the two sharing a romantic vacation. The two were seated in his private yacht and they two were seen kissing each other in one of the snaps. On the work front, there have been a lot of rumours of the Portugal star would be joining PSG as he has been unhappy with his current team Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo Bursts Into Tears After Lyon Knock Juventus Out of Champions League 2019-20, CR7 Comforted by Teammate Giorgio Chiellini (See Pic).

He was last seen in action during Champions League 2019-20 where the team played against Lyon and despite the fact that Ronaldo scored twice, the team lost to Lyon on away goals. Post this there were rumours that even Real Madrid who suffered from a heartbreaking loss in the Champions League 2019-20, was quite keen on having CR7 on board again. For now, check out the snaps shared by Georgina.

View this post on Instagram Que afortunada me siento ❤️ A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Aug 18, 2020 at 11:50am PDT

Georgina has shared a few more pictures from the yacht. Check them out below:

View this post on Instagram Nunca rompas el silencio si no es para mejorarlo 🌅 A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Aug 14, 2020 at 3:17am PDT

However, it is is said that the new coach of Juventus Andrea Pirlo has been in touch with the Portugal star and wants him to stay back. He has assured Ronaldo of the recommended changes that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has recommended.

