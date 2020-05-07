Cristiano Ronaldo’s 40-Yard Free Kick Against Arsenal, Champions League 2009 Semi-Final Qualifies for ‘Goal of the Day’ (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United celebrates scoring the 2:0 goal during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Second Leg match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on May 5, 2009 in London, England. (Photo Credits: Getty)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the most prolific players of recent times. Right from his stint with Manchester United, the Portugal star has always displayed the best side of his talent. Now in this edition of the ‘Goal of the Day,’ we shall talk about the mesmerising 40-yard free-kick against Arsenal. CR7 was still played with the Red Devils back then and the match that we are talking about is the Champions League 2009 Semi-Final contest. The free-kick had even silenced the commentator Tyldesley who said that it was too far for Ronaldo to aim for a goal. But a few seconds later the commentator was see chewing his words. Cristiano Ronaldo Given Lifetime Membership From Childhood Portuguese Club C.D. Nacional.

Tyldesley said, “Too far for Ronaldo to think about.” And a few moments later he was heard saying, “Absolutely sensational! It went through Almunia, beaten for pace, and Manchester United have scored twice in little more than 10 minutes here!” Needless to say that the sensational goal is still remembered by the fans and they posted the video of the same on social media. Check it out below:

“Too far for Ronaldo to think about it. Oh, Absolutely sensational.” ON THIS DAY | 11 years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo scored this 40-yards long range free kick vs Arsenal. 🚀 #mufc #ronaldo #RS pic.twitter.com/NTSD1rgSh2 — Manchester United Updates (@mnuupdates) May 5, 2020

They went on to face Barcelona in the finals and could not win the game as the Red Devils lost the game 0-2. It was Catalan Giants midfielder Xavi who is known for assisting Lionel Messi to score that amazing header and walking away with the coveted trophy. Coming to present, Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays for Juventus and has been here for almost a couple years.