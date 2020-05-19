Cristiano Ronaldo Drives Down to Juventus Training Centre After 14-Day Long Isolation (See Pic)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo is finally back! The wait is over as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is back to Turin and was driving the Jeep. A netizen posted a snap of CR7 on social media and it is going viral. The Portugal star was in Madeira to visit his ailing mother and was stuck in his native after the outspread of the coronavirus. He stayed there for about a couple of months and only came back when Juventus was about to begin their practice session. He came back to Turin in the first week of May and had been in 14-day long isolation as a precautionary measure. Serie A Further Suspended Until June 14 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Juventus began the individual practice sessions since the second week of May. Many players including Aaron Ramsey, Paulo Dybala and others have been sweating it out at the Juventus Training Center. With Ronaldo coming back to the nets, we are sure his fans are smiling ear-to-ear. Now, check out the snap which we are talking about.

View this post on Instagram King Is Back in turin 🔥💓😘 Latest 📸 A post shared by Cristiano Fans Official 🔘 (@cristianofansofficial_cfo) on May 19, 2020 at 1:52am PDT

Talking about the start of the impending season of Serie A 2019-20, the dates have been pushed until June 14, 2020. The matches will be conducted behind closed doors which means the stadium will be empty and there will be no fans. Serie A has been on hold since March 9 because of the coronavirus pandemic