Cristiano Ronaldo has been unveiled as an Al-Nassr player in front of a massive crowd at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, on Tuesday, January 3. The Portugal star wore the club's yellow and blue strip and walked out of the tunnel in the stadium as fans cheered him on. His entrance was marked by a dazzling display of fireworks on both ends of the tunnel as he came out to a huge pop from the crowd and clapped fans' hands on the way out. Ronaldo also waved at the crowd who cheered for him. Oops! Cristiano Ronaldo Calls Saudi Arabia As South Africa During Al-Nassr Unveiling Ceremony in Riyadh (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo Being Unveiled as Al-Nassr Player:

Walks of the greatness 🐐💛

Crowd Chanting Loudly for Ronaldo:

'Yellow Suits You Well'

