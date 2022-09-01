Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay at Manchester United this summer despite wanting a move away from Old Trafford since the start of the transfer window. The United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed that the Portuguese forward will not leave in this summer window and will stay at Manchester at least until January, 2023. The uncertainty around the 37-year-old's future at Man United soared high after the player kept pushing for a transfer from the English club. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Chelsea Contacted by Star's Agent Over Potential Move

While asked if Ronaldo will remain an 'integral part' of his plan at Manchester United, Ten Hag said: “(It is) clear, of course. We need quality players. You need more to cover all the games to keep the consistency going. That is what we strive for.” The Red Devils, being uncertain about the future of Ronaldo, went all guns blazing after Antony and secured the signing of the Brazilian from Ajax for around $105 million. With the 21-year-old arriving and Ten Hag going with Marcus Rashford as the No. 9, many were of the view that United were not interested to hold Ronaldo anymore.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner returned to his former club United last summer from spending a successful 3 years at Juventus. But, his return to Premier League was not fruitful as Manchester United were relegated from the UEFA Champions League for a sixth-place finish in the EPL points table. Due to unavailability of UCL games, Ronaldo expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford and even handed in a transfer request. However, despite being linked with top clubs like Chelsea, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, his potential move didn't meet any success. Ronaldo netted 25 goals for the Red Devils last season across all competitions and became the club's highest scorer in 2021-22 season.