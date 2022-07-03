Manchester United have reportedly informed Cristiano Ronaldo and his entourage that the club have no intention to sell the Portuguese star this summer after the player asked the United management about his desire to leave Old Trafford in summer window. Ronaldo has informed the Red Devils that he is considering to leave the English outfit because he is not happy at the club. He has also said that if any suitable offer arrives for him, United can listen to that and let him go this summer.

The 37-year-old Portuguese forward has already been linked with several clubs for a potential transfer in the last few weeks. According to various reports, Bayern Munich, Sporting Lisbon, Roma and Chelsea are among the clubs who reportedly showed their interests in luring the United forward in this season. The five-time Ballon D'Or winner expressed his unhappiness to Manchester United management due to the English outfit's lack of activity in the transfer market. Ronaldo wants the Red Devils to bolster their attacking front by signing top talents this season. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portugal Star Tells Manchester United He Wants To Leave

After Erik Ten Hag's arrival as United coach, Ronaldo was of the view that there would be a squad overhaul this season. The newly appointed coach manager has pushed the management to sign some of his top targets this summer. However, the Red Devils have so far secured the signing of young left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord on a $18 million deal which is yet to be completed. In a crazy transfer market where big teams such as Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have signed big guns like Erling Haaland, Gabriel Jesus, Darwin Nunez and Richarlison, United have so far been idle and silent in their approach. Manchester United Reach Agreement With Feyenoord for Tyrell Malacia

The five-time UEFA champions league winner, who wants United to build a string squad for 2022-23 season after the club's miserable performance last year in both domestic and European tournaments, has been reportedly 'very unhappy' with the club's transfer strategy. And he wants a way out of Old Trafford as soon as a good offer is put on the club's table, The Times reports.

Napoli, Sporting CP, Bayern Munich, Roma and Chelsea are the clubs who might try to land Ronaldo should he depart Manchester United this summer. However, the Manchester-based outfit have already said that they do not want to sell Cristiano Ronaldo as he has a great role to play in the club's 2022-23 season, according to the club officials. Coach Ten Hag earlier informed United management that he wants Ronaldo at Old Trafford as he is one of the main players at former Ajax coach's project.

Just like last Saturday, #mufc reiterate Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale and under contract for another year. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 2, 2022

With speculation of Ronaldo's summer departure, United have put a tag of 'Not for Sale' on the highest goal scorer in football history. Now it remains to be seen whether Red Devils sign promising players in summer window to calm Cr7 or the Portuguese attacker leaves the club to try his luck somewhere else.

