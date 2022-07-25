Cristiano Ronaldo's future remains uncertain at Manchester United as there are growing doubts about him continuing with the team this season. The 37-year-old has handed in his transfer request to the club as he looks for a way out of the Premier League giants in order to play regular Champions League football. Cristiano Ronaldo Continues Gym Grind Ahead of New Season Amidst Manchester United Departure Rumours (See Post).

Manchester United have been adamant about not letting their star man leave as new manager Erik ten Hag believes that he can be an important part of his team. However, the record Premier League champions are starting to budge on their stance and have become open to the possibility of parting ways with the 37-year-old. Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag Can’t Wait To Have Portugal Star Join Team.

According to the Mirror, Manchester United are allowing to let Cristiano Ronaldo to leave on a year-long loan. However, the club has a condition as in exchange they want the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to sign a one-year contract extension.

At the moment, there are no concrete offers for Cristiano Ronaldo from any club despite him being linked to several European outfits. Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are tipped to be in the running but making a move for the 37-year-old given his wages looks difficult.

It is understood that Cristiano Ronaldo is open to taking a pay cut as he looks to secure a transfer away from Manchester United. The 37-year-old's agent, Jorge Mendes, has made sure that potential suitors know that his client is willing to reduce his wage by 30%.

Cristiano Ronaldo was not part of Manchester United's pre-season tour in Bangkok and Australia as he was dealing with personal issues. The 37-year-old has still not joined the team ahead of the new season.

